The huge development prompted fans of the Netflix drama, which currently stars Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, to speculate on how it could affect later seasons of the show.

However, executive producer Suzanne Mackie told PA Media that the series probably won't stretch far enough to cover events unfolding today.

"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," she said.

More like this

The Crown is currently expected to run for six seasons, with Colman currently in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II and Imelda Staunton rumoured to take over when the show makes another time jump.

Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Creator Peter Morgan has also expressed an aversion to including recent events in his factual drama, detailing his thoughts to Entertainment Weekly in 2018.

"I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there’s a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it’s too close to the moment.

He continued: "If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."

Advertisement

Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are streaming on Netflix now