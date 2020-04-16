Matt Lucas and Mo Gilligan to front new lockdown comedy series

Comedians Matt Lucas and Mo Gilligan have each been given their own Channel 4 show to keep the nation entertained under lockdown.

Little Britain star Lucas – the man behind the recent viral smash hit Feed NHS, Thank You Baked Potato – will host (from the comfort of his own home) Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, which has been billed as a celebration of “the ability of men, women, children, celebrities and possibly even some pets to entertain themselves during some self-enforced downtime,” according to a Channel 4 statement.

Meanwhile Mo Gilligan will helm a live four-part show, Mo Gilligan’s All Star Happy Hour, blending sketches, music, viral formats and prize-winning games as members of the public compete against celebs.

Gilligan has recently been keeping his self-isolating fans entertained with his popular #QuarantineGames on Instagram Live.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4, said, “After weeks of relentless grim news and being cooped up at home, Britain desperately needs a dose of fun and Mo and Matt, two of the breakout stars of lockdown, are just the people to administer it.”

Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas will air from Sunday 26th April on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.

Mo Gilligan’s All Star Happy Hour will air from Monday 4th May on Channel 4 at 10pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.