Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is The Other One on TV?

When is The Other One on TV?

BBC One's 'secret sister' sitcom is returning for a full series.

Programme Name: The Other One - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Cathy (ELLIE WHITE), Tess (REBECCA FRONT), Cat (LAUREN SOCHA) - (C) Tiger Aspect Productions - Photographer: Matt Squires

BBC One’s upcoming comedy series The Other One follows two young women, both called Catherine Walcott – sisters who had no idea of each other’s existence until their father’s untimely death at a birthday party.

Advertisement

Written by Holly Walsh, the series follows Cathy, a slightly uptight and affluent young woman whose life is completely upended when her father Colin suddenly dies, and she learns that Colin had had a secret second family – and a second daughter, the fun-loving Cat, who also had no idea of Cathy’s existence.

The only thing the pair have in common is DNA and their names (a sneaky ploy on Colin’s part), but both have always wanted a sister…

The series, which first debuted as a pilot back in 2017 before a hiatus, follows the two half-sisters and their respective mothers as they come to terms with Colin’s actions.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Other One…

When is The Other One on TV?

The seven-part series will begin airing on Friday 5th June at 9pm on BBC One, and will air weekly in the same time slot.

The Other One cast: Who appears in the series?

Programme Name: The Other One - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Marilyn (SIOBHAN FINNERAN), Cat (LAUREN SOCHA), Cathy (ELLIE WHITE), Tess (REBECCA FRONT) - (C) Tiger Aspect Productions - Photographer: Matt Squires

The four female leads who originated the roles for the 2017 pilot epsiode will all be returning, with Ellie White (The Windsors) as Cathy, Lauren Socha (Misfits) as Cat, Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as ‘the other woman’ Marilyn, and Rebecca Front (The Thick of It) as Tess making up The Other One cast.

The Other One trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Other One below.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about The Other One

Programme Name: The Other One - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Cathy (ELLIE WHITE), Tess (REBECCA FRONT), Cat (LAUREN SOCHA) - (C) Tiger Aspect Productions - Photographer: Matt Squires
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

This Is Us season 4

How to watch This is Us season 4 in the UK

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer wins a BAFTA

Vote for this year’s BAFTA Must See Moment

Blood and Water - Netflix

Is Netflix’s Blood and Water based on a true story?

Blood and Water - Netflix

Where is Netflix’s Blood & Water filmed?