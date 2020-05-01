When does Rick and Morty season 4 continue in the UK?

It’s time to get schwifty again! The brilliantly unhined sci-fi animation Rick and Morty returned after a two-year absence only to disappear from our screens again for five months, but season four is now getting underway again.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch.

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 UK: When will it air?

Episode six of season four, ‘Never Ricking Morty’, will air on US channel Adult Swim on 3rd May. Channel 4 has confirmed that the fresh batch of episodes will also air in the UK in May on E4, starting on Thursday 7th May at 10pm, only four days after it premieres in the US.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty airs exclusively on E4 in the UK – Netflix streamed the third season in the UK back in 2017, but E4 will now be the home for the series.

Rick and Morty began airing on E4 in the UK on Wednesday 20th November at 10pm, after initial plans to screen the series in January 2020 were criticised for including too long a delay after the US transmission (which began in early November).

OK Rick and Morty fans…you told us you were none too happy about having to wait till January to see Series 4 on Channel 4. We heard you! So we’re bringing forward its UK premiere to 10pm on Wednesday Nov 20 on E4, then streaming on All 4. Enjoy! — Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) November 11, 2019

The channel will air fourth season in two parts of five episodes each, in line with US transmissioon. Episodes will also be available to stream on All 4.

Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, said: “Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick and Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television. We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 6 trailer

You can watch the typically wild trailer for ‘Never Ricking Morty’ and the remaining four episodes of season four below.

How to watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3

Currently, the first three seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to watch on Netflix UK.

Rick and Morty cast: Who voices the characters?

The show’s co-creator Justin Roiland returns to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as does Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harmon confirmed that Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill and Paul Giamatti will feature in the new season as guest stars among others.

Rick and Morty episodes: Will the show return?

Yes! The sci-fi animation was renewed for an unprecedented 70 further episodes by US network Adult Swim in 2018, so there’ll be plenty more adventures after season four.

Harmon said that the gap between seasons three and four – over two years – will be the last of the “so long that it’s ridiculous” hiatuses.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

