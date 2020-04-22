Will there be an Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix teen drama Outer Banks has already won a devoted following of fans since the first season dropped earlier in April.

The series centres around a group of teenagers living in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina who call themselves “the Pogues”, and their search for their ringleader’s missing father.

And as has become rather common for Netflix shows, the first season ends on something of a cliffhanger, so fans are already calling for a second run to find out what happens next with John B and Sarah.

Here’s everything we know about a possible second run so far…

Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix: Is it happening?

There’s no official word yet on a second season, but this shouldn’t be cause for alarm at this stage – Netflix normally waits for a month or so after a new show debuts before making a decision about its future.

Speaking to USA Today, series creator Josh Pate said he hoped for a second run, claiming, “I’m pumped to hear people’s reaction and what they want to see in season two.

“This is a teenager who is about to take on the biggest journey of his life and do right by the memory of his father. That’s really exciting to think about.”

Outer Banks season 2 release date

With no renewal confirmed yet, don’t have any idea of a production schedule – and given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems likely that we’ll have to wait a while for filming to begin even if a second season is commissioned.

So unfortunately it seems we might have to wait a while before we see more episodes – although as ever we’ll keep you updated as and when we hear more concrete news.

Watch the Outer Banks trailer below

Outer Banks season 2 cast

There’s no news yet of any cast changes – so expect to see more of the first season regulars including Madelyn Cline (playing Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Chase Stokes (John B), Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) and Austin North (Topper).

We’d also expect to see some new faces added in for good measure – we’ll keep you updated when if hear anything.

Outer Banks season 2 auditions

Again, until it is safe to move ahead without social distancing precautions, filming for any second season of Outer Banks will remain on hold, meaning that there’s no word yet on auditions – keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back for all the latest on how you can get involved with the series.

Outer Banks is streaming now on Netflix – check out our list of the best TV series of Netflix