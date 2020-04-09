New Simpsons special to make a surprise drop on Disney Plus

Woo Hoo! Disney+ has unveiled a new special instalment of The Simpsons, available to watch on the streaming service this Friday (10th April). And it’s all about Maggie.

Called Playdate with Destiny, the new short film follows everyone’s favourite yellow toddler as she journeys around Springfield, finding a new friend in the form of fellow tot Hudson.

While we won’t give away everything, we can say it includes Maggie taking control of the Simpsons vehicle, drowning her sorrows in baby formula, and a heart-warming reunion. Expect some gross dummy-swapping action too – consider yourself warned.

If any of this sounds familiar then there’s a chance you’ve already glimpsed it on the big screen: the film was originally shown in cinemas before screenings of Disney’s Onward. Although the Pixar film was released earlier this week on Disney+ in the US, the movie doesn’t have a UK digital release date just yet.

And if Playdate with Destiny isn’t enough Simpsons to keep you going, then you can find more episodes on Disney+ – over 300 episodes from across the 31 seasons of the show, to be precise.

