Is Onward on Disney+? How to watch the Pixar animation online

Pixar fans are being spoilt this year with not one, but two films coming from the heart-wrenching animation studio this year – the first being urban fantasy Onward.

However, the film barely had two weeks of theatrical release before cinemas began closing worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, far shorter than the usual two months or so.

So if you are one of the many fans who missed out on a chance to see the elven animation on the big screen, here’s how to watch the Pixar film in the comfort of your own living room.

How to watch Onward online

Onward is currently available to preorder from video on demand stores such as Amazon, Sky Store, Google Play and iTunes. However, there isn’t a UK digital release date for Onward just yet.

In the US Onward became one of the latest films to be released early online, and was available to buy digitally from Friday 20th March.

However, as with the early US release of Rise of Skywalker, there’s no word on the UK also getting Onward early on demand – if not the Pixar animation will likely be available to purchase digitally around the release of the DVD and Blu-ray on Friday 1st May.

Will Onward be on Disney+ UK?

Onward isn’t currently one of the titles scheduled to appear on Disney+ UK, which launches on 24th March.

However much like they did with Frozen 2, Disney announced that Onward would join Disney+ early in the US on 3rd April – so there’s every chance it will also grace the UK edition around the same time.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/FA8m8OR9Cp — Disney and Pixar's Onward (@pixaronward) March 20, 2020

Onward review

Trevor Johnston reviewed Onward for Radio Times.

Yes, the plot follows an expected path, but what’s fresh and hilarious is how the film honours the fantasy genre while also giving it a good ribbing, and the love/hate central relationship is insightfully drawn. The blend of action, comedy and underling emotion proves unstoppably entertaining, and those who spent their youth playing Dungeons & Dragons will take special pleasure from it.

You can also click to see how Onward was inspired by a touching true story.

Disney+ UK is launching on March 24th.