Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

Another year brings with it another Great Celebrity Bake Off to raise money for the charity campaign Stand Up To Cancer.

And this time around, 20 celebs have signed up to subject themselves to the stress of the Bake-Off tent, as well as Paul and Prue’s no-holds-barred criticism.

From YouTube stars to soap opera legends and athletes, this year’s line-up offers a wide variety of competitors.

The show is set to air from Tuesday 10th March on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Here’s the full list of contestants for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020…

EPISODE ONE

Louis Theroux

Jenny Eclair – Star Baker

Ovie Soko

Russell Howard

EPISODE TWO

Richard Dreyfuss

James Buckley – Star Baker

Patsy Palmer

Scarlett Moffatt

EPISODE THREE

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is a professional tennis player who is currently the number one singles player in Great Britain and number twelve in the world. She most recently played at the 2019 US Open where she made it to the quarter finals.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin rose to prominence on the 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly and has since starred in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Murder and Life of Riley. More recently, she has transitioned to presenting the popular BBC Two series The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.

Joel Dommett

Lorne Thomson / Getty Images

Joel Dommett made his name on the stand-up comedy circuit, moving into television with Impractical Jokers UK on BBC Three, Drunk History on Comedy Central and most notably coming second on the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Most recently, he was the presenter of ITV’s wacky new competition series The Masked Singer.

Tan France – Star Baker

Tan France is a fashion designer who became known the world over as one of the personalities featured on Netflix makeover series Queer Eye. Recently, he appeared in the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single You Need to Calm Down.

EPISODE FOUR

Joe Sugg

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg came second on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and returned for the most recent Christmas special where he once again came agonisingly close to winning again. Perhaps baking will prove to be a luckier pastime?

James Blunt

James Blunt rose to fame with the hugely successful singles You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover from his chart-topping debut album Back to Bedlam. Since then, he has released five more studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK Top 10.

Alex Jones

Alison Hammond

EPISODE FIVE

Rob Rinder

Since the debut of ITV’s daytime favourite Judge Rinder in 2014, host and real-life barrister Rob Rinder has become a household name. He is another celebrity baker to have previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing, placing fifth in the 2016 series of the show.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a model and media personality who has had acting roles in the likes of Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Film. She has also appeared on several television shows including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women and 2007’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Mo Gilligan

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Comedian Mo Gilligan has had a busy few years, breaking out on Instagram after being shared by rap superstar Drake and soon after getting a hosting slot on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show. He catapulted to new heights in 2019, with the launch of both The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine subtitled Momentum. He placed 49th on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 2019.

Carol Vorderman

As well as her mammoth 26-year stint on Channel 4 game show Countdown, Carol Vorderman has bagged presenting gigs with the Pride of Britain Awards and Loose Women. She also competed on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2016 where she placed eighth.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off starts Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on Channel 4