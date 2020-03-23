When is Death in Paradise back on TV for series 10?

It’s been an eventful ninth series of Death in Paradise, what with DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) quitting Saint Marie and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) taking his place.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about the upcoming tenth series…

Has Death in Paradise been delayed due to coronavirus?

Unfortunately, yes – filming has been delayed.

Creator Robert Thorogood said in March 2020: “Very sad to report that Death in Paradise Series 10 won’t start filming next month in wonderful Guadeloupe. We’re all a bit thrown to say the least, but we’ll be back – at some point – and look forward to start killing people again as soon as possible.”

In a statement to Hello!, the show’s executive producer Tim Key said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

We had previously expected Death in Paradise to return to BBC One in January 2021. The Caribbean crime drama has returned reliably each January since 2013, so that seemed like a safe bet – but now we’ll have just to wait and see whether the show’s air date is delayed, and – if so – by how long.

Is Death in Paradise getting another series?

Yes! Death in Paradise will be back for series 10. In fact, both series nine and series 10 were commissioned by the BBC at exactly the same time, so we’ve known for a while that the drama will be continuing.

“We’re excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen,” executive producer Tim Key said back in in 2019.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Death in Paradise series 10 cast: Will Ralf Little be back?

Yes! Although DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) spent most of his time on the island in series nine complaining about the sun and the mosquitos and the spicy food, and despite his intense desire to get the next flight home as soon as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and decided to stay.

Advertisement

Ralf Little is expected to return for series ten alongside Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas), Tobi Bakare (recently-promoted DS JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).