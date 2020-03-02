Love is Blind is all we’ve heard and talked about since Netflix dropped the brand new dating show on the streaming site on February 13.

The wild, dating concept – which sees couples dating and getting engaged without seeing each other face-to-face – has got everyone hooked.

Like many of the contestants (some who even tied the knot), viewers have fallen in love.

So much so, they’ve called for a series two, and the show’s creator has hinted at there being up to 12 more series to come.

The hype around the show has had viewers asking lots of question, one of them being where it’s filmed?

RadioTimes.com did some research on the location, and here’s what we found out (just in case you fancied your chances at finding love in a pod).

Where is Love Is Blind filmed?

While we saw the couples jet off to Mexico after getting engaged, they first spent 10 days in specially built pods, which are located in Atlanta, Georgia – an area known for its TV and film manufacturing.

The couples are said to have met in these pods at the Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayetteville on October 9, 2018.

According to Refinery 29, the couples then met face-to-face on October 19, and were then whisked away to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where they filmed at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya retreat.

Following the trip, they headed back to Atlanta, where they moved in with one another.

Although shown over 10 episodes, filming is thought to have lasted for 38 days leading up to the wedding days.

Will there be a series two?

It’s looking very likely that there’ll be a series two of Love Is Blind.

The creator Chris Coelen recently revealed he’s in talks about another series.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: “We’re certainly talking about [season 2], yeah. I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future. That’s what I would certainly hope for.”

Will series two be in the same place?

The location for series two could be slightly different, as Coelen has spoken about the possibility of taking the hit show overseas.

When asked if we’d get our own UK edition of the show, he said: “Absolutely! 100 per cent. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it.”

And the show’s dark horse Rory Newbrough – who was actually left out of filming on the show – let slip that the producers had discussed the possibility of expanding to different cities and potentially other countries too.

Coelen did however reveal that the pods where series one was filmed still remain in the custom-built set.

So, it’s likely the show could make a return to the same spot where we first met Lauren, Cameron and co.

Love Is Blind series one is available to stream on Netflix now – the Love Is Blind reunion special will air on Thursday 5th March 2020