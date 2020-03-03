How to find the Love Is Blind contestants on Instagram
Stalk away...
We haven’t stopped talking about Love Is Blind since it dropped on Netflix on February 13.
From Cameron and Lauren, to Jessica and Mark, we’ve become totally obsessed with the show’s crazy format, which sees couples dating and getting engaged without seeing each other.
We’re so in love, we’ve unapologetically stalked their respective Instagram accounts to find out whether any of the couples are still together before the reunion, which airs on March 5.
So if you’re like us and can’t help yourself, we’ve put together a list of all the contestants’ Instagram accounts so you can do your own digging.
You might even be able to get some clues…
Lauren
Instagram: @need4lspeed
The 32-year-old describes herself as a producer, model, director and creative in her IG bio.
She might also want to add “wife” to that list providing things are still going strong with her and Cameron.
Her page features lots of glamorous shots, some of which are from the Netflix show, as well as highlights titled “Foodie”, “Work” and “Fitness”.
Cameron
Instagram: @Cameronreidhamilton
Cameron’s feed includes pictures of him working out, as well as family photos and some very cute pics of him and Lauren.
And judging by one telling post, it looks like the scientist, 28, could still be happily married to Lauren.
Amber
Instagram: @atypicalamber
The 27-year-old ex-tank mechanic and cocktail waitress loves a bikini selfie and a holiday snap.
She also enjoys uploading wedding pics from her big day with Barnett – is this a sign or…
Barnett
Instragram: @barnettisblind
Like his wife (or not), Barnett, 27, loves a good vaycay.
His Instagram is filled with holiday pictures, like this one below of him taking in the sights during a trip to Rome.
Jessica
Instagram: @jessicabatten24
Dog lover Jessica, 34, regularly shares photos of her and her pooch Payton.
Fans will remember seeing the golden retriever on the show, especially in one scene where Jessica fed her wine.
This is my doggy Payton. During the filming of the show in 2018, she ingested a very small piece of a stick. Unfortunately, this little stick lodged into her intestines in the perfect way that the vet had to perform surgery to remove it. While she was opened up on the table, the surgeon called me and told me she wouldn’t make it through since they needed to cut out most of the intestine. She was 5 years old. I was beside myself, devastated and all the while cameras were rolling. Fortunately, she made it through the surgery but they were certain she couldn’t overcome the post trauma. Every night after working and filming my struggles with whether love was blind or not, I would go lay with her in the ICU cage and every night I thought would be the last time I would see my pretty girl. This went on for ten days. The first picture is from a couple of weeks ago. My doggy Payton is resilient. Not only did she survive but she is thriving – happy and healthy and loving. She has taught me this very important thing about life…it is fleeting and even when circumstances seem overwhelming, we can overcome. ***Special shout out to the amazing and bad ass women vets at Blue Pearl for saving my baby – against all odds! First ???? shot by @reignstudio_cp. #paytonhester #lifelessons #lifeisfleeting #surviveandthrive #overcoming #goldensofinstagram #unconditionallove #loveisblindnetflix
Mark
Instagram: @markanthonycuevas_
The 25-year-old personal trainer regularly shares pictures from his gym sessions.
And despite being jilted at the altar by Jessica, he seems to still be loving his Love Is Blind experience.
Kenny
Instagram: @kennybarnes11
The 27-year-old lighting engineer describes himself as a “Dad joke mixologist”.
His gram is a mixture of training shots, photos with his dogs and holiday pictures – like this one of him drinking from a pineapple on hols.
Kelly
Instagram: @chaselifewithkelly
Kelly, a health and empowerment coach, helps “females love their bodies, career and relationships”.
She often shares uplifting posts, as well as her tips on her own fitness journey.
FOOD! Let’s talk about it! It’s the #1 most confusing thing besides Men, yet the #1 thing we all crave…again…Men.???? . What is the most confusing thing for you about food/health/nutrition? Share in the comments.???????? . . #chaselifewithkelly #chaselifetogether #eatclean #eatmoreweighless #happybelly #fitfam #atlanta #health #healthcoach #nutrition #wellness #mindset #fitness #foodie #weightloss #transformation #girltalk #BecomeABetterYou
Giannina
Instagram: @gianninagibelli
According to her bio, the 25-year-old is a “soulpreneur”.
She fell in love with Damian in the pods, however, their wedding didn’t go to plan as he decided he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life with her.
That hasn’t stopped her sharing images from their wedding day, though.
Damian
Instagram: @damian_powers
The industrial supply manager has been showing off his guns on the gram since appearing on the Netflix show.
Looking good, Damian!
Carlton
Instagram: @carltonmorton
He was one of the first to call it quits on the show, following an argument with Diamond, which occurred after he confessed he’d dated both men and women in the past.
But, Carlton seems to be doing just fine online, uploading unbothered pictures on the gram and raising awareness about bisexuality.
Diamond
Instagram: @iam_diamondjack
Following their 10 days in the pod, Diamond got engaged to Carlton.
Sadly, things didn’t work out between them, but judging by the dancer’s Instagram, she’s bounced back from their incident and is currently living her best life.
Love Is Blind series one is available to stream on Netflix now – the Love Is Blind reunion special will air on Thursday 5th March 2020