Who got married on Love Is Blind? The couples that said “I do”

Netflix’s Love Is Blind has had everyone talking since it hit screens on February 13.

The wild concept sees contestants dating and getting engaged without seeing each other in real life, before testing out their relationship in the real world in a bid to make it down the aisle in just three weeks.

The finale episode recently aired on the streaming site, with the couples’ wedding days finally arriving.

So, who actually said “I do”? And who was jilted at the altar?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind weddings.

Barnett and Amber – Married

Their attraction for one another has been pretty clear from the get-go, with the duo struggling to keep their hands off each other.

But Barnett has raised eyebrows, after initially finding a connection with some of the other girls, including Jess.

Nevertheless, the couple surprised fans as they became the first couple on the show to get married.

Despite a few wedding day jitters from Barnett – who Amber struggled to get through to on the day – it all went to plan for the lovebirds.

Mark and Jessica – Ditched at the altar

Unsurprisingly, Mark and Jessica’s big day didn’t go to plan, as Jessica backed out at the last minute.

The 34-year-old decided she couldn’t get married to someone 10 years younger, despite Mark explaining he wasn’t like other 24-year-old’s.

She decided to drop the bombshell after walking down the aisle, leaving Mark very heartbroken as he stood alone at the altar.

Speaking to the camera, she later said: “I guess I’ll apologise to whoever I need to apologise to, but I’m not going to apologise to myself because I’m not actually sorry.”

Ouch!

Lauren and Cameron – Married

Following in Barnett and Amber’s footsteps, Lauren and Cameron also sealed the deal as they said “I do” at the altar.

Ahead of their wedding, Lauren, 32, admitted that she wasn’t 100 per cent sure on what she’d do, and Cameron, 28, was worried she might leave him hanging.

But the pair – who were first to get proposed – proved that love is blind as they left the show as husband and wife.

Damian and Giannina – Jilted at the altar

Probably one of the most fiery couples on the show, with the duo having multiple arguments on screen, it’s little wonder Damian and Gianna’s wedding went belly up.

At the end of episode nine, viewers knew Gi wanted to marry Damien, and had opened up her heart to the possibility of their future together.

But when Damien was asked if he wanted to spend his life with Gi, he replied: “I do not”, before explaining that he felt she hadn’t been “consistent.”

It resulted in a super embarrassed Giannina doing a runner, and sobbing to her mum outside the venue.

Poor, girl!

Kenny and Kelly – Jilted at the altar

Many thought that the duo were endgame and definitely going to get married.

But much to our surprise, the couple didn’t make it, as Kelly experienced cold feet on the day.

Kelly had a moment of clarity as she was putting her dress on during her wedding day, and realised she couldn’t marry someone she’d only known for a matter of days.

Admitting she wasn’t “infatuated” with him, she decided to call things off – but it just so happened to be at the altar in front of all their family and friends.

Pass us the tissues, please!

The Love Is Blind reunion special will air on Netflix on Thursday 5th March 2020