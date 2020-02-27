When is Sandra Oh series The Chair on Netflix?

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh has teamed up with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a brand-new Netflix comedy-drama about a university department chair.

This is the first show to emerge from the massive Netflix deal Benioff and Weiss made in 2019 – and certainly looks set to show off their range. Here’s what little we know about The Chair so far…

When is The Chair on Netflix?

The show was announced in February 2020, so it will probably be a while before the series lands on Netflix. Watch this space!

Sandra Oh will star in and executive produce The Chair, a new six-episode dramedy about the Chair of an English department at a major university. Amanda Peet will write and executive produce the series, which will also star Jay Duplass pic.twitter.com/LqqN41ARr9 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 21, 2020

Who is in the cast of The Chair?

The big name is Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh, who will not only be starring as the lead but will also be executive producing. She will be joined by Jay Duplass, best known for his long-running role in Amazon’s Transparent and The Mindy Project.

Other cast members are yet to be announced, but the producers may well bring in some Game of Thrones alumni…

What is The Chair about?

The Chair has been described as a “dramedy” that will focus on the chair of an English Department at a major university played by Oh. The show will be made up of six half-hour episodes and looks to mine the inner workings of universities for a fresh approach to workplace comedy.

The show was written and created by Amanda Peet, who is more known for her acting work in Brockmire and 2012. Her husband David Benioff will also be executive producing along with long-time partner D.B. Weiss, making The Chair the first show of their exclusive multi-year Netflix deal.