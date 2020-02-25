Blood writer Sophie Petzal to pen “evocative thriller” Hollington Drive for ITV

ITV has commissioned a new four-part drama from Blood scribe Sophie Petzal, produced by West Road Pictures.

Hollington Drive is described as an “evocative thriller” and will focus on the lives of two sisters, head teacher Helen and younger sibling Theresa.

Petzal said she was “thrilled” to be bringing the project to ITV, describing the show as “a tense, complex, darkly funny thriller following two sisters caught up in a toxic and deadly secret.”

The series will reportedly open on a seemingly perfect family set-up, with the sisters and their families enjoying a chilled out barbecue. But when their children don’t return on time from a trip to a nearby park, it appears something sinister has happened.

After a search, Theresa find the children fighting near a woodland area, following which, neighbour Jean reports that her ten-year-old son has gone missing.

According to ITV the plot is “thick with secrets, lies, twists and turns”, as the community searches for the missing child and Theresa and Helen wonder how much their children know.

Polly Hill, ITV’s head of drama said, “I am delighted to be making Sophie’s brilliant script for ITV.

“It’s a beautifully written thriller that looks at maternal love and sisterly love, in a story that will compel and surprise the audience.

“I am also pleased to be working with Jonathan Fisher and our first ITV drama with West Road Pictures.”

Jonathan Fisher, managing director at West Road Pictures, added, “I couldn’t be happier to be re-uniting with the brilliantly talented Sophie Petzal on this gripping family drama.

“Sophie has written a captivating script that I feel sure will have the viewers hooked. We’re very excited to be working with ITV on this series, and can’t wait to get started.”