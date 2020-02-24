Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island viewers divided as Paige and Finn announced winners

Love Island viewers divided as Paige and Finn announced winners

The couple were up against Siânnise and Luke T in the final

Love Island's Paige and Finn (©ITV)

Winter Love Island came to a close last night as a winning couple was finally chosen, but the result proved controversial for many fans.

Advertisement

Paige and Finn were voted the champions of this year’s winter edition, beating out Siânnise and Luke T who had to settle for second place.

When the announcement was made, Twitter erupted with expressions of shock and disappointment from those who had been rooting for the runner-ups.

Certainly, it was a divisive victory for Paige and Finn but they clearly had the backing of the majority – indeed, a number of fans leaped to their defence online…

Turley and Tapp opted to split the £50,000 prize money between them.

Advertisement

Love Island is available to stream on ITV Player and BritBox

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island's Paige and Finn (©ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island 2020

Love Island 2020 applications – how to apply for the summer series

Love Island 2020

Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island will have a summer 2020 series

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Callum Jones, Leanne Amaning, Sophie Piper, Ollie Williams, Shaughna Phillips, Eve Gale, Jess Gale, Connor Durman, Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Paige Turley and Siânnise Fudge. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island prize money – what do the winners get?