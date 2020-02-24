Love Island viewers divided as Paige and Finn announced winners

Winter Love Island came to a close last night as a winning couple was finally chosen, but the result proved controversial for many fans.

Paige and Finn were voted the champions of this year’s winter edition, beating out Siânnise and Luke T who had to settle for second place.

When the announcement was made, Twitter erupted with expressions of shock and disappointment from those who had been rooting for the runner-ups.

You’re telling me Luke T did a whole disney scavenger hunt to ask Siannese to be his girlfriend and you guys voted phone-reading Finn and Paige to win? Heh? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FPyWf9vdk6 — Visha A. (@visha_arqui) February 24, 2020

lets just take a moment to appreciate the true star of this seasons #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WHNhozKqRE — sammie (@sammiedixon11) February 24, 2020

Woke up today and Luke T and Siannice are still not the winners of love island.. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HUVEtMqz7l — Yang (@RoshniS8) February 24, 2020

Paige & Fin were good but Siânnise & Luke T had magic. Siânnise had the best arc of all the islanders. She didn’t like Nas but saved him by eliminating Conaugh (who dissed her), fought with Rebecca for Luke, won Luke’s heart and got to the damn final. She was robbed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JBCR191RXY — jearold (@jearold) February 24, 2020

Certainly, it was a divisive victory for Paige and Finn but they clearly had the backing of the majority – indeed, a number of fans leaped to their defence online…

For a second there I thought Sianesse & Luke T were going to nab that money, happy for Paige & Finn love them #LoveIsland — D a n i (@DanyelBabie) February 24, 2020

I can’t stop laughing at everyone complaining that Siânnise and Luke didn’t win. Paige and Finn deserved it just as much as them, you’re all just sore losers. ???? #LoveIsland — emma sievewright (@emmaxcmb) February 24, 2020

Turley and Tapp opted to split the £50,000 prize money between them.

