Love Island prize money – what do the winners get?

How do we get the cash?

Winter Love Island 2020 is near its end, after a season filled with bombshells and recoupling and with it being the first ever winter series, there was plenty to keep fans tuned in.

There were a lot of firsts for series six, including a new host, new location and a whole new batch of contestants looking for love.

Laura Whitmore joined as the host of series six, which kicked off in the South African villa.

The Irish presenter worked alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who returned as the witty voiceover.

So, with the show going through many changes, some may be wondering what winners will be in store for this time round, and if the prize remains the same.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing ITV series, and what this year’s star couple can expect.

What do the winning Love Island couple get?

After eight weeks, viewers will get to vote for their favourite couple.

The couple who receive the most votes will be rewarded a cash prize of £50,000.

How is the Love Island £50,000 split?

While the winners will get £50,000, it’s down to one of the contestants to decide whether they’ll steal the prize for themselves or share it with their other half.

How much do they get paid?

Love Island 2019 contestants were paid £250 a week for starring on the reality show. That was a pay increase from 2018 when stars were paid £200 a week. The amount is meant to cover bills, rent and utilities while they are away appearing on the show. There’s no salary for starring though, but ITV does supplement living expenses, pays for food and products.

It’s when stars leave the villa that the money really comes in…

How much do the Islanders earn after the show?

While there’s no official prize for runners up, most contestants are expected to be inundated with opportunities once they leave the show.

Last year’s winner Amber Gill went on to land a fashion deal with online clothing brand MissPap, reportedly worth £1 million.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae Hague – who came second with her boyfriend Tommy Fury – bagged herself a £500,000 clothing deal with Pretty Little Thing.

Late arrival to the villa, Ovie Soko, managed to sign a six-figure mega deal with ASOS, after winning over the nation.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

