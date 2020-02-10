CSI could be revived after five years for a new event series with original cast

CSI could be making a comeback five years after it apparently departed TV screens for good.

A new event series, a revival of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, is being developed by CBS and Elementary writer Jason Tracey, according to Deadline.

Original cast members William Petersen (Gil Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) are said to have been approached, though the project is reportedly still in “early stages”.

Following a team of crime scene investigators operating out of Las Vegas, CSI launched in 2000 and became a breakout hit, airing 15 seasons before it finally wrapped with a feature-length series finale in September 2015.

Petersen fronted the show’s first nine seasons before bowing out, with first Laurence Fishburne and later Ted Danson stepping in as series lead.

Other long-serving cast members included Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows, Gary Dourdan as Warrick Brown, George Eads as Nick Stokes and Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders.

The original show also spawned three spin-offs, including CSI: Miami (2002-12) and CSI: New York (2004-13).

The franchise’s final entry, CSI: Cyber, ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2016.