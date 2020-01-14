24 revival is in the works – but will Kiefer Sutherland return as Jack Bauer?

A revival of 24 is still in the works, despite Fox recently shelving plans for a prequel centred on a young Jack Bauer.

Advertisement

Former 24 executive producer Howard Gordon told Deadline that Todd Harthan, showrunner on medical drama The Resident, is currently developing a potential relaunch for the real-time thriller.

“We can’t do it to just do it,” Gordon said. “We want to find the right story. Todd Harthan who is running The Resident is working on it.”

Fox, he added, “certainly wants to do it” – but would any 24 revival be a reboot or a continuation?

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

According to Deadline, there are early talks in place for any new version to bring back original star Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer.

Sutherland originally played Counter Terrorism Unit agent Bauer for eight seasons from 2001 to 2010, before reprising the part in limited series 24: Live Another Day in 2014.

Fox later produced a spin-off without Sutherland or the Bauer character in 2017, but 24: Legacy – fronted by Corey Hawkins as new character Eric Carter – received mixed reviews and was cancelled after a single season.

In 2018, Sutherland suggested that he would “never say never” to reprising Bauer again. “We shot the last season [Live Another Day] here in London and I didn’t expect to do that,” he told ITV’s Lorraine. “I said we were never doing 24 again, I was wrong, so I learned to stay quiet about that.”

Advertisement

Asked if he’d been keen to return to 24, he added: “If the story is good. As long as the story is good.”