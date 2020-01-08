Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The O.C. revival ruled out by Fox entertainment boss

The O.C. revival ruled out by Fox entertainment boss

Michael Thorn has said that despite his "deep passion" for a return, no reunion is currently forthcoming

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 2: Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Mischa Barton, and Benjamin McKenzie arrive at The 2003 Teen Choice Awards held at Universal Amphitheater on August 2, 2003 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Ever since the fourth and final series of The O.C. drew to a close more than a decade ago, fans of the hit teen drama have been clamouring for a reunion.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn has said that a return for the show is not currently forthcoming.

Thorn told Deadline, “The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn’t ask’ every June.”

His comments followed claims made by series creator Josh Schwartz – who was also the brains behind Gossip Girl – that the story had reached its natural conclusion when it stopped airing in 2007.

He said last year, “We were asked about doing a return to The O.C. to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end.”

Advertisement

The show told the story of Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a teenager who is adopted and pursues a series of relationships alongside his foster brother Seth (Adam Brody). It also starred Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan.

Tags

You might like

Fox, Sky pics, TL

Fox shelves plans for potential pair of 24 spin-offs

cheer

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour series three Colombia special (Amazon)

The Grand Tour producer wants spin-offs without Clarkson, Hammond and May

Robert Aramayo

Lord of the Rings TV series casts Young Ned Stark actor in lead role