The O.C. revival ruled out by Fox entertainment boss

Ever since the fourth and final series of The O.C. drew to a close more than a decade ago, fans of the hit teen drama have been clamouring for a reunion.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn has said that a return for the show is not currently forthcoming.

Thorn told Deadline, “The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn’t ask’ every June.”

His comments followed claims made by series creator Josh Schwartz – who was also the brains behind Gossip Girl – that the story had reached its natural conclusion when it stopped airing in 2007.

He said last year, “We were asked about doing a return to The O.C. to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end.”

Advertisement

The show told the story of Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a teenager who is adopted and pursues a series of relationships alongside his foster brother Seth (Adam Brody). It also starred Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan.