Cillian Murphy wins best Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards

It's a double win for Peaky Blinders, which also scooped the Best Drama award

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy has come out on top at this year’s National Television Awards, winning the trophy for best Drama Performance.

Murphy was competing against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Michael Stevenson (Casualty) and Idris Elba (Luther) in the hotly-contested category.

But it was the Irish star that emerged triumphant at tonight’s ceremony, hosted by David Walliams and held at The O2 in London.

Last year, the gong went to Bodyguard‘s Richard Madden, who beat Comer and Murphy as well as Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan.

Following Murphy’s win, the official Twitter account for the show posted a video with the actor dedicating the win to the fans. “Peaky Blinders fans are the best in the world” he said. “So loyal, so imaginative and so good at voting.”

The gangster drama recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.

In July 2019, series creator Steven Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.

By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.

