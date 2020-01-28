National Television Awards 2020 live: red carpet, winners and biggest moments

Tonight (Tuesday, 28th January) marks the 25th annual National Television Awards, with the great and good of British TV coming together to celebrate and hopefully pick up a gong or two.

Advertisement

There are plenty of exceptional nominees: from Ant & Dec – 18-time winners of the best TV Presenter gong – and Killing Eve sensation Jodie Comer to Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK) and the cast of Netflix’s Sex Education.

But who will come out on top on the night? Stick with RadioTimes.com as we bring you all the highlights LIVE – from red carpet arrivals to all the big wins, most memorable on-stage moments and possibly even one or two slip-ups!

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

5.37pm

Which of the soaps do you think will come out on top tonight? The stars of Corrie (via tube!), EastEnders and Hollyoaks are on their way…

The girls are living their best life on the boat to the NTAs! Wish them all the luck in the world for tonight! They deserve it! ????❤️ #Hollyoaks pic.twitter.com/BPbZUHjuez — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) January 28, 2020

4:57pm

Thomas Skinner will be representing this year’s series of The Apprentice, competing in the Challenge Show category. Bosh!

On Route To The NTA’s – Super excited! @bbcapprentice up for an award tonight! The last few months have been fantastic! Big Love to everyone that watched The Apprentice & Bought my Pillows!! Now it’s time for a good night! BOSH!! #NTAS @BroadbentPaul @Lord_Sugar @claudelittner pic.twitter.com/uhieHa5yEP — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) January 28, 2020

4:48pm

Looks like Line of Duty’s Martin Compston will be missing out on all the fun tonight, but is wishing his colleagues at AC-12 well…

Advertisement

Massive good luck to the @Line_of_duty team at the NTAs tonight. Always a great night out sorry to be missing it. Huge thanks to anyone who took the time to vote for us ???? — martin compston (@martin_compston) January 28, 2020

4:45pm

The anticipation is already building… here’s how North Greenwich – the nearest tube station to the NTAs’ venue, the O 2 Arena – marked tonight’s festivities: