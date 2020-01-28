Accessibility Links

National Television Awards 2020 live: red carpet, winners and biggest moments

The highlights of this year's NTAs, brought to you live by RadioTimes.com

National Television Awards (2017)

Tonight (Tuesday, 28th January) marks the 25th annual National Television Awards, with the great and good of British TV coming together to celebrate and hopefully pick up a gong or two.

There are plenty of exceptional nominees: from Ant & Dec – 18-time winners of the best TV Presenter gong – and Killing Eve sensation Jodie Comer to Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK) and the cast of Netflix’s Sex Education.

But who will come out on top on the night? Stick with RadioTimes.com as we bring you all the highlights LIVE – from red carpet arrivals to all the big wins, most memorable on-stage moments and possibly even one or two slip-ups!

5.37pm

Which of the soaps do you think will come out on top tonight? The stars of Corrie (via tube!), EastEnders and Hollyoaks are on their way…

4:57pm

Thomas Skinner will be representing this year’s series of The Apprentice, competing in the Challenge Show category. Bosh!

4:48pm

Looks like Line of Duty’s Martin Compston will be missing out on all the fun tonight, but is wishing his colleagues at AC-12 well…

4:45pm

The anticipation is already building… here’s how North Greenwich – the nearest tube station to the NTAs’ venue, the O2 Arena – marked tonight’s festivities:

