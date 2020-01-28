National Television Awards 2020 winners in full

The National Television Awards celebrate the best and brightest in British television, as viewers at home get their say on their favourite shows over the past 12 months.

Big hitters including Killing Eve, Chernobyl, Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have all bee nominated, with their stars hitting the red carpet at London’s O2 arena on Tuesday 28th January.

You can find details of all the winners listed below, as they’re announced…

New Drama

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Capture

Talent Show

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

Drama

Killing Eve

Casualty

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Line Of Duty

TV Presenter

Holly Willoughby

Bradley Walsh

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Phillip Schofield

Factual

Ambulance

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Drama Performance

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Suranne Jones – Gentlemen Jack

Michael Stevenson – Casualty

Idris Elba – Luther

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Challenge Show

The Circle

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Apprentice

MaterChef

Serial Drama

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale

Serial Drama Performance

Katie McGlynn – Coronation Street

Danny Dyer – EastEnders

Danny Miller – Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks

Comedy

Derry Girls

Fleabag

After Life

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Sex Education

Newcomer

Peter Ash – Coronation Street

Imran Adams – Hollyoaks

Jurell Carter – Emmerdale

Max Bowden – EastEnders

Live Magazine Show

This Morning

Loose Woman

Good Morning Britain

Sunday Brunch

TV Judge

Simon Cowell – Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor

David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent

will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Kids

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK