The BBC has also revealed the show was the top programme on BBC iPlayer in the week of release, achieving 1.87 million requests within seven days, with 64 per cent of those coming from 16-34-year-olds.

Also airing on BBC One on Thursday 12th September, Odd One Out drew in 3.3 million viewers (consolidated figures). This means the documentary is the most popular show for 16-34-year-olds on BBC One in peak time this year.

“This was such an important, brave film, which fully deserves to be the top factual title on BBC3,” said Fiona Campbell, channel controller. “Bringing this to so many people was a huge team effort which ensured the film had high visibility and was talked about in key channels for youth audiences in the lead up to broadcast.”

After Odd One Out was first aired, viewers – including filmmaker Stacey Dooley – praised the documentary and called for it to be shown in schools.

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer