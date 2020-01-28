Peaky Blinders is named Best Drama at the National Television Awards 2020

Peaky Blinders has scooped the big one, being named Best Drama at this year’s National Television Awards.

Advertisement

The BBC hit won out over Killing Eve, Casualty, Call the Midwife and Line of Duty at this evening’s awards, held at London’s O2 and hosted by David Walliams.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Series creator Steven Knight dedicated the show’s win to its fans, and praised the BBC, insisting that a show like Peaky Blinders “couldn’t have happened anywhere else but on the BBC.”

Last year, the Best Drama nod also went to Peaky Blinders, which beat Casualty, Doctor Who, Our Girl and Call the Midwife to pick up the gong.

The Cillian Murphy-fronted series recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.

In July 2019, Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.

Advertisement

By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.