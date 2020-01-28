Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Peaky Blinders is named Best Drama at the National Television Awards 2020

Peaky Blinders is named Best Drama at the National Television Awards 2020

Tommy Shelby has done it again

Peaky Blinders V Ep 6

Peaky Blinders has scooped the big one, being named Best Drama at this year’s National Television Awards.

Advertisement

The BBC hit won out over Killing Eve, Casualty, Call the Midwife and Line of Duty at this evening’s awards, held at London’s O2 and hosted by David Walliams.

Series creator Steven Knight dedicated the show’s win to its fans, and praised the BBC, insisting that a show like Peaky Blinders “couldn’t have happened anywhere else but on the BBC.”

Last year, the Best Drama nod also went to Peaky Blinders, which beat Casualty, Doctor Who, Our Girl and Call the Midwife to pick up the gong.

The Cillian Murphy-fronted series recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.

In July 2019, Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.

Advertisement

By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.

Tags

Related news

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 live Red carpet, winners and more

National Television Awards 2019 - Winners Room

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full

All about The National Television Awards

Peaky Blinders V Ep 6
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 live Red carpet, winners and more

National Television Awards 2019 - Winners Room

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full

Michael Palin: A Life on Screen

Michael Palin to receive Special Recognition Award at NTAs

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: David Walliams

National Television Awards 2020 All the categories and nominations for tonight