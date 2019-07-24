Steven Knight is already writing Peaky Blinders series 6

Peaky Blinders series five hasn’t even aired yet – but creator Steven Knight has revealed he is already writing series six.

Speaking at the London premiere for series five of the hit BBC drama, Knight praised the acting talents of Peaky Blinders stars including Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Cillian Murphy, Sam Claflin and Sophie Rundle, explaining how their performances had inspired his writing.

“It’s an absolute miracle that we’ve got this fantastic cast, who just come back time after time and just deliver this thing, and just make it more than the sum of its parts. Helen, Paul, Cillian, Sam and Sophie – and all of them. You can go all the way through. It’s not like there’s weakness there.”