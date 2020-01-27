Love Island: What do the winners get? How is the prize split?

Winter Love Island 2020 is well underway, with islanders coupling up or being dumped and bombshells entering the villa to turn up the heat.

With it being the first ever winter series, there’s plenty to keep fans tuned in.

There have been a lot of firsts for series six, including a new host, new location and a whole new batch of contestants looking for love.

Laura Whitmore joined as the host of series six, which kicked off in the South African villa.

The Irish presenter is working alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who returned as the witty voiceover.

So, with the show going through many changes, some may be wondering what winners will be in store for this time round, and if the prize remains the same.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing ITV series, and what this year’s star couple can expect.

What do the winning couple get?

After eight weeks, viewers will get to vote for their favourite couple.

The couple who receive the most votes will be rewarded a cash prize of £50,000.

How is the prize split?

While the winners will get £50,000, it’s down to one of the contestants to decide whether they’ll steal the prize for themselves or share it with their other half.

Do runners up win anything?

While there’s no official prize for runners up, most contestants are expected to be inundated with opportunities once they leave the show.

Last year’s winner Amber Gill went on to land a fashion deal with online clothing brand MissPap, reportedly worth £1 million.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae Hague – who came second with her boyfriend Tommy Fury – bagged herself a £500,000 clothing deal with Pretty Little Thing.

Late arrival to the villa, Ovie Soko, managed to sign a six-figure mega deal with ASOS, after winning over the nation.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm