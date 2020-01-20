When are the National Television Awards 2020 on TV?

Roll out the red carpet, the National Television Awards are returning for their 25th outing in January 2020, as TV’s great and good head to the O2 in London in the hope of returning with a trophy or two.

The NTAs is the only television ceremony in the UK where all of the winners are chosen by the British public, with previous nominees ranging from hard-hitting dramas like Bodyguard, to worldwide entertainment hits like Love Island.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, this year’s host and nominees, and how to bag tickets to the event…

When are the 25th National Television Awards 2020 on TV?

The 2020 National Television Awards will air live on ITV on 28th January, 2020.

Who are the nominees at this year’s NTAs?

Voting for the shortlist is now open, and you can view the longlist and vote for your favourites. All votes must be in by Friday 25th October, so you’d better get cracking if you’d like to see your favourite shows on the shortlist! Ant and Dec could be in with the chance of adding a 19th gong to their NTAs haul having made the longlist for TV Presenter, while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge has made the Comedy category.

Who are the National Television Award winners?

RadioTimes.com will be covering the National Television Awards live from the O2 – the full list of winners will be revealed here as they’re announced on stage on the night.

Where will the awards ceremony take place?

The National Television Awards will take place at The O2, London.

Where can I get tickets for the NTAs

Tickets for the annual event are on sale now on The O2’s website. The cheapest tickets start at just £27. The dress code is black tie.

How do I vote for the NTAs?

Voting for the shortlist is now open, and you can vote here.

Are the NTAs live?

Yep, the ceremony will air live on ITV.

Who is hosting this year’s NTAs?

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams is hosting, having taken over from Dermot O’Leary, who was at the helm for the last 10 years. He announced his departure on Instagram back in February.

“‘I am thrilled to be the new host of the NTAs — and will ensure I also win them all,” Walliams said of the news in a statement.

Who will receive the 2020 NTA Special Recognition Award?

The winner will be announced live on the night, but previous winners have included Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, David Dimbleby and Good Omens star David Tennant.