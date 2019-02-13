Dermot O’Leary steps down as National Television Awards host after ten years
The broadcaster will "proudly pass on the baton" to his replacement as host of the NTAs
Dermot O’Leary has made the “tough decision” to quit as host of the National Television Awards after ten years.
The broadcaster and TV personality said a decade felt “about right,” after fronting every NTAs ceremony since 2010 alongside his other commitments including ITV’s The X Factor and his Saturday morning breakfast show on BBC Radio 2.
“After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host,” he wrote in a statement shared online. “It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but 10 years feels about right.”
- Dermot O’Leary: ‘Of course I’d love a chat show – but I’m not sitting on my laurels waiting for one’
- 8 of the most memorable moments from the National Television Awards 2019
- Watch full series of Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run for FREE on RadioTimes.com
View this post on Instagram
After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host. It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but 10 years feels about right. I would like to thank Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020…and a holiday in January!
O’Leary added: “I would like to thank [production company] Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020… and a holiday in January!”
O’Leary hosted his most recent and (for now) final annual NTAs on 22nd January this year.
At least there’s plenty of time to find a new host in time for the next one in January 2020…