Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Dermot O’Leary steps down as National Television Awards host after ten years

Dermot O’Leary steps down as National Television Awards host after ten years

The broadcaster will "proudly pass on the baton" to his replacement as host of the NTAs

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards Broadcast live from The O2 London, the NTAs celebrate television’s best-loved shows and stars in the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public! This year sees a brand new category, Crime Drama. Recognising a year when primetime mysteries became our favourite TV genre, this award pits Line of Duty against Broadchurch, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock. Armchair detectives – make your voices heard! The NTAs are paying tribute to the late, great Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round to Mrs Brown’s have the honour of battling it out for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. It’s also a clash of the acting titans for Drama Performance, with Taboo star Tom Hardy and Broadchurch’s leading man David Tennant tackling a triumvirate of our top TV actresses in Sheridan Smith, Jenna Coleman and Suranne Jones. Can reigning champions Ant & Dec make it a jaw-dropping 17-year winning streak and retain their TV Presenter title? Stiff competition comes from ITV colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. But will fellow nominee Bradley Walsh win the chase before he takes a trip in the Tardis in the next series of Doctor Who? © ITV/Indigo Television Photographer: Simon Webb For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV/Indigo Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme The National TV Awards or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other pub ITV, TL

Dermot O’Leary has made the “tough decision” to quit as host of the National Television Awards after ten years.

Advertisement

The broadcaster and TV personality said a decade felt “about right,” after fronting every NTAs ceremony since 2010 alongside his other commitments including ITV’s The X Factor and his Saturday morning breakfast show on BBC Radio 2.

“After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host,” he wrote in a statement shared online. “It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but 10 years feels about right.”

O’Leary added: “I would like to thank [production company] Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020… and a holiday in January!”

O’Leary hosted his most recent and (for now) final annual NTAs on 22nd January this year.

Advertisement

At least there’s plenty of time to find a new host in time for the next one in January 2020…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The National Television Awards

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards Broadcast live from The O2 London, the NTAs celebrate television’s best-loved shows and stars in the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public! This year sees a brand new category, Crime Drama. Recognising a year when primetime mysteries became our favourite TV genre, this award pits Line of Duty against Broadchurch, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock. Armchair detectives – make your voices heard! The NTAs are paying tribute to the late, great Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round to Mrs Brown’s have the honour of battling it out for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. It’s also a clash of the acting titans for Drama Performance, with Taboo star Tom Hardy and Broadchurch’s leading man David Tennant tackling a triumvirate of our top TV actresses in Sheridan Smith, Jenna Coleman and Suranne Jones. Can reigning champions Ant & Dec make it a jaw-dropping 17-year winning streak and retain their TV Presenter title? Stiff competition comes from ITV colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. But will fellow nominee Bradley Walsh win the chase before he takes a trip in the Tardis in the next series of Doctor Who? © ITV/Indigo Television Photographer: Simon Webb For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV/Indigo Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme The National TV Awards or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other pub ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

National Television Awards, Getty, BBC Pictures, ITV Hub

8 of the most memorable moments from the National Television Awards 2019

(Getty)

John Barrowman was a very popular NTAS ‘replacement’ for Dermot O’Leary

NTA winners, Getty

National Television Awards 2019: winners in full

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness using the vortex manipulator

John Barrowman reveals the strangest gift he’s received from a Doctor Who fan