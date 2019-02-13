Dermot O’Leary steps down as National Television Awards host after ten years

Dermot O’Leary has made the “tough decision” to quit as host of the National Television Awards after ten years.

Advertisement

The broadcaster and TV personality said a decade felt “about right,” after fronting every NTAs ceremony since 2010 alongside his other commitments including ITV’s The X Factor and his Saturday morning breakfast show on BBC Radio 2.

“After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host,” he wrote in a statement shared online. “It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but 10 years feels about right.”

O’Leary added: “I would like to thank [production company] Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020… and a holiday in January!”

O’Leary hosted his most recent and (for now) final annual NTAs on 22nd January this year.

Advertisement

At least there’s plenty of time to find a new host in time for the next one in January 2020…