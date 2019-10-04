Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. David Walliams replaces Dermot O’Leary as NTAs host

David Walliams replaces Dermot O’Leary as NTAs host

The Britain's Got Talent judge will lead the ceremony in January 2020

National Television Awards - Press Room

And the new presenter for the National Television Awards is… David Walliams.

Advertisement

The comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge will host the 25th NTA ceremony, taking over from Dermot O’Leary, who hosted the 10 ten events.

“‘I am thrilled to be the new host of the NTAs — and will ensure I also win them all,” Walliams said when the news was announced.

NTA’s creator and Executive Producer, Kim Turberville added: “David is a man of so many talents – a comedian, actor, best-selling author, TV Judge and charity fundraising hero… and we look forward to him now being the NTA’s Celebrator-in-Chief in this very special year.”

Walliams is no stranger to the NTAs, having won the Best TV Judge award for his BGT role in 2015, 2018, and 2019. In 2012 he also won the Landmark Achievement Award for his TV achievements and Sport Relief charity work, which saw the star swim the English Channel, the Strait of Gibraltar and the River Thames.

Earlier this year, O’Leary announced he was stepping down from the gig, saying he felt a decade presenting the ceremony “feels about right”.

“After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host,” he wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

The 2020 National Television Awards will air live on ITV on 28th January, 2020

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

National Television Awards - Press Room
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 10.21.03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Screen Shot 2019-08-29 at 11.00.07

Simon Cowell plans to make BGT: The Champions an “annual event”

emmerdale tommy cannon

Tommy Cannon and 7 other comedy legends who made soap cameos

Season premiere. Still addled from the events at his sister's wedding, Kendall tries to make amends with his dad for his takeover attempt betrayal. Logan receives some unvarnished advice from his banker about the next best move for Waystar Royco. As Tom maneuvers for a new position in the company, Shiv tries to determine whether Logan is playing mind games regarding his successor

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV this September

Sponsored by NOW TV