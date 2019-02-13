"After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host," he wrote in a statement shared online. "It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but 10 years feels about right."

O'Leary added: "I would like to thank [production company] Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020... and a holiday in January!"

O'Leary hosted his most recent and (for now) final annual NTAs on 22nd January this year.

At least there's plenty of time to find a new host in time for the next one in January 2020...