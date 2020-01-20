Has Caprice quit Dancing on Ice?

It just wouldn’t be Dancing on Ice without the drama – while last year’s helping of the deep-freeze dance show saw Gemma Collins kick off at ex-judge Jason Gardiner, 2020’s edition of the show teases all is not well between our couples.

Holly Willoughby announced on Sunday’s (19th January) edition of the show that Caprice Bourret had “parted ways” with professional partner Hamish Gaman, and while Gaman appeared as part of the pros dance, Bourret was nowhere to be seen.

So has our supermodel-turned-businesswoman walked off the show for good? RadioTimes.com explains…

Has Caprice Bourret left Dancing on Ice?

ITV told RadioTimes.com in a statement: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways.

“As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

However, Bourret has been more vocal on her own Twitter page, noticeably liking tweets from fans who urged ITV to reveal more about the situation.

The news that Bourret and Gaman had split during training comes in stark contrast to more recent interviews where she said the cast of Dancing on Ice 2020 were fairly close-knit.

However, she did tease that she wasn’t afraid to cause dramas should she have to.

“It’s funny because honestly we all get on really really well and we’re all such people from different fields and different worlds,” she told OK! Magazine.

“Right now we’re all having a laugh, but once we start competing seriously and we get a bit more down the line, who knows? You may have the dramas then. That’ll be me.”

She also said she’s not afraid to hit back at unfair criticism for the judges.

“I’ll probably tell them to go to hell and then carry on,” she said. “I might answer back. If I don’t agree I won’t hold back, that’s for sure.”

Bourret and Gaman made their Dancing on Ice debut on week two, having scored 25.5 points out of 40 after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Some You Loved.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.