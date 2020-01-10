Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

This sports science graduate and builder is heading into the villa

Nas Majeed

This year Love Island is back sooner than everyone thought as a new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter edition of the hit ITV2 show.

Advertisement

We have everything you need to know about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 other Love Island 2020 contestants.

Nas Majeed – Key Facts

Age: 23

From: London

Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder

Instagram: @nasmajeed_

What makes Nas the perfect islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

What is Nas’s worst habit?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What is Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ideal woman?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

Laura Whitmore

Will Laura Whitmore continue to host her BBC Radio 5Live show during Love Island?

Laura Whitmore

Who is new Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology