Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper says presenter was “supportive” of Love Island casting

Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper says presenter was “supportive” of Love Island casting

Sisterly love!

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The Love Island 2020 contestants have finally been confirmed, with 12 singletons heading into the villa this Sunday.

Advertisement

For some contestants it can be nerve-wracking revealing to their family what they’ve signed up for, with the show known for its raunchy moments.

But for Sophie Piper – who is the younger sister of The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes – it couldn’t have been easier.

The 21-year-old told RadioTimes.com her older sister was pleased with decision.

When asked what Rochelle had to say about her going on the show, she gushed: “She’s supportive of me. She just said, ‘To be yourself, it’ll be a good opportunity for you, a great experience and hopefully you will bring home a boyfriend’.”

You’d think Rochelle might have set her younger sister up with some of her celebrity pals, however, Sophie says it’s been just as difficult to find the right man.

“We actually had a sit down [conversation] about this. I was like, ‘Is there anyone that you can introduce me to?’, and she was like, ‘I actually don’t have any potential suitors for you.’ I’m sure if she did, she would introduce them,” she explained.

Last month, Love Island host Caroline Flack stepped down from presenting the winter series, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

At the time, Rochelle, 31, was tipped to replace her, before Laura Whitmore was announced as the new host.

Rochelle Humes (Getty, KB)
Sophie Piper’s sister, Rochelle Humes (Getty, KB)

Addressing the rumours, Sophie admitted she did have an awkward conversation with her sister.

“I saw her name in the mix and she was like, ‘Oh my God don’t worry I’m not doing it!’ I was like, ‘Imagine you would meet my man there and then on the spot,’ but no it was all fine in the end,” she said.

As well as having a celebrity sister, Sophie also went to school with series three winner Kem Cetinay.

So, has she asked him for any tips?

“I didn’t,” she said.

“I’ve been trying to keep it on the hush. My lips have been sealed to everyone, so yeah I should have really, but I’m sure I’ll speak to him when I get out.”

Advertisement

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

Sophie Piper

Love Island’s Sophie Piper is old friends with former winner Kem Cetinay

Secrets, bombs and babies in first Homeland series 4 trailer