Love Island Winter 2020: Meet Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

Love Island is back sooner than everyone thought as a new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter edition of the hit ITV2 show.

Advertisement

We have everything you need to know about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London.

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder

What makes Nas the perfect islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

What is Nas’s worst habit?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What is Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ideal woman?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January