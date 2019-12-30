Who is The Masked Singer panellist Jonathan Ross?

The global phenomenon The Masked Singer has landed on ITV, seeing a fresh new twist on the traditional singing competition format.

The Korean format sees 12 celebrities now in disguise in bright and outlandish costumes as our panel of judges turned detectives try and figure out who is behind the mask.

Here’s all you need to know about Jonathan Ross, the chat show host who has joined The Masked Singer panel…

Jonathan Ross – age and social media

Age: 59

Twitter: @wossy

Instagram: @mewossy

When did Jonathan Ross start his career?

A regular face on our TV screens, Ross first broke into the industry in the late 80s with his show The Last Resort with Jonathan Ross, which aired on Channel 4.

Other high-profile appearances included being a regular panellist on irreverent sports quiz They Think It’s All Over and being the regular host of the British Comedy Awards.

His first radio work was on BBC Radio 1 in the late 80s, covering for Janice Long, before landing his own Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2 in 1999.

Ross landed his hugely popular BBC One chat show in 2002, titled Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

What happened with Andrew Sachs and what was Jonathan Ross’s punishment?

In 2008, Ross appeared as a guest on The Russell Brand Show, then broadcast on BBC Radio 6. The pair garnered widespread criticism when they left former Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs a series of answerphone messages discussing Brand’s sexual relationship with his granddaughter.

While Brand resigned from the BBC, Ross was suspended for 12 weeks without pay, returning to work in January the following year.

When did Jonathan Ross leave the BBC?

In 2010, Ross decided to leave all his regular slots at the BBC, hosting a number of shows for Channel 4 and ITV.

In 2011, Ross launched his new chat show, The Jonathan Ross Show over on ITV.

While it was reported that The Jonathan Ross Show was set to be shelved, ITV have announced they have no plans to axe it.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that ITV bosses were planning to rest the show on account of low ratings.

However, an ITV spokesman has stated that, “The Jonathan Ross Show will return later in 2020”.

What has Jonathan Ross said about The Masked Singer UK?

Ross is excited to be taking on quite the different type of show.

“I think what makes it different is that it isn’t exactly a talent show and it isn’t exactly a reality show and it isn’t exactly a celebrity challenge show,” he said.

“It’s a mixture of all those things with an element of comedy panel show thrown in as well. There’s a real surprise and a real guessing game in who the celebrities are, fun in watching us struggle to work out who they are, and the fun of great performances but with the additional joy of seeing them in these amazing costumes.

“It will genuinely be a really lovely family show.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV