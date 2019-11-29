Accessibility Links

BBC announces new daytime show The Bidding Room

Nigel Havers will help ordinary members of the public to sell their extraordinary treasures

Nigel Havers (Getty, EH)

The makers of The Repair Shop are unveiling a brand new BBC One daytime series, The Bidding Room, in which ordinary members of the public bring in extraordinary items to sell to expert dealers.

Presenter Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire, Coronation Street) will guide hopeful sellers, tooling them up with advice from valuation experts before they attempt to haggle the best possible price for their object, making their way through ‘the bidding room’ where the five expert dealers will attempt to outbid one another — all set against the backdrop of a picturesque emporium in the Yorkshire countryside.

Of the new series, Havers said: "Everyone has something at home they'd love to sell if they knew where to go. Now, the secret's out – The Bidding Room is the place to come and I'll be there to help them get the best price."

Carla-Maria Lawson, Acting Head of BBC Daytime, added: “Everyone has something at home they’d love to sell if they knew where to go.  Now, the secret’s out – The Bidding Room is the place to come and I’ll be there to help them get the best price.”

The 30-part series is an adaptation of the format ‘Bares für Rares’ (Cash for Trash), the number one factual entertainment show in Germany.


