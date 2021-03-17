Following a Christmas special in December and a shift to BBC One before that, The Repair Shop is returning to our screens – this time back to its daytime schedule.

Advertisement

As of Monday 15th March, the show will be airing on weekdays at 4:30pm on BBC One, meaning fans will get to see more of the barn than last season.

The Repair Shop has been a huge hit with viewers, with Jay Blades and his team of specialist restorers developing a devoted following as they fix up damaged heirlooms.

The beautiful location of The Repair Shop has just as much pull as the charming restorer team and the stories the people seeking their services bring in. Fans may be wondering where exactly the idyllic barn is, and whether they could pay it a visit – read on for everything you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The popular series is filmed at The Weald and Downland Living Museum, which is located by the South Downs National Park near Chichester.

Although it has been closed a lot in recent times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum is normally open to visitors seven days a week – with regular opening times of 10:30am till 6pm (closing time is brought forward during winter months.)

The site is an open-air museum spread over 40 acres and consisting of over 50 historic buildings dating from 950AD to the 19th century, while it also includes gardens, farm animals, walks, and a millpond.

According to its official website, the museum, “tells the story of rural life in South East England over a 1000-year period” while there is also a regular programme of demonstrations.

Does The Repair Shop actually exist?

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at production company Ricochet, explains: “Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

“In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 [The Repair Shop experts] working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

Advertisement

The Repair Shop series 7 begins airing on Monday 15th March at 4:30pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.