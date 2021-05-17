BBC reality series The Repair Shop has kept viewers entertained (and constantly welling up) since 2017, with its team of experts and their efforts to fix cherished family heirlooms for hopeful members of the public.

Hosted by Jay Blades, the BBC One series sees professional craftsmen restore various items for those who bring them to the show’s workshop – and with lots of different objects landing on the Repair Shop table, many different types of experts are drafted in to fix up the antiques.

With series eight currently underway, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Repair Shop.

Jay Blades

BBC

Upholsterer-turned-TV-presenter Jay Blades is the face of BBC One’s Repair Shop and has been since it first hit out screens since 2017.

Based in Wolverhampton, Blades runs his own furniture restoring company Jay & Co, for which he sources vintage crafted pieces of furniture and up-cycles them into works of contemporary design.

As for his TV career, Blades presented Money for Nothing from 2017 until 2020 and currently hosts Jay and Dom’s Home Fix. He’s also appeared on Would I Lie To You, Celebrity Masterchef, Richard Osman’s House of Games and The Wheel.

Suzie Fletcher

BBC

Suzie Fletcher is The Repair Shop’s resident leather expert and a master saddle maker based in Oxfordshire. While she specialises in saddle repair, overhaul and retro fitting, she has also branched out into repair and restoration for leatherjackets goods and leather furniture.

She first appeared on the show in series three, joining her brother Steven on the show’s panel of expert.

Steve Fletcher

BBC

Horologist Steve Fletcher is The Repair Shops’s clock expert – bringing his clock repairing skills to the workshop.

The 57-year-old runs The Clock Workshop in Witley, Oxfordshire, and originally wanted to be a silversmith, but told The Telegraph in 2017 that his family couldn’t afford for him to attend a silversmith apprenticeship.

Instead, he inherited his family clock workshop and has appeared on The Repair Shop since the early series of the show.

Will Kirk

BBC

Will Kirk is The Repair Shop’s resident wood restoration expert whose carpenter skills are regularly put to the test on the BBC show.

The furniture restorer runs his own workshop in Wandsworth and has appeared on Channel 4’s The French Collection, What To Buy and Why, Morning Live and Celebrity MasterChef.

Kirsten Ramsay

Kirsten Ramsay is The Repair Shop’s ceramics conservator, regularly repairing beloved antiques on the show.

Based in Sussex, Ramsay has over 25 years of experience restoring ceramics, having worked at The British Museum and running her own business – Kirsten Ramsay Ceramic Conservation and Restoration.

Dominic Chinea

BBC

Metal expert Dominic Chinea has been with The Repair Shop since series two, fixing up everything from a shoe-stretching machine to an old children’s roundabout.

A metalwork expert with experience in car restoration and set design, Chinea is one of the younger cast members on The Repair Shop and posts many of his projects on his YouTube channel.

Aside from The Repair Shop, Chinea has appeared on Top Gear and Jay and Dom’s Home Fix.

Amanda Middleditch

BBC

Amanda Middleditch is just one half of The Repair Shop’s teddy bear repair team, restoring childhood toys alongside fellow expert Julie Tatchell.

The pair set up their own restoration business, Bear It In Mind, in 2006 and host their own podcast, Bearly Begun, on which they chat about teddy bear care.

Julie Tatchell

BBC

Julie Tatchell is The Repair Shop’s other teddy bear repair expert, having joined the show with her business partner Amanda Middleditch in series two.

Speaking about her dream repair, Tatchell said: “If a bear or soft toy that needs fixing and an owner that needs our help, Its a dream fulfilled!

“However, we would love to find ourselves with the opportunity to care for and learn the stories behind the bears and soft toys belonging to people in the public eye such as the Royal Family or other influential figures. Who hasn’t got a teddy bear story to tell!?”

Lucia Scalisi

BBC

Lucia Scalisi is The Repair Shop’s resident painting conservator, bringing pieces of art back to life with her impressive skills.

Scalisi has worked as a Senior Conservator of Paintings at the V&A Museum and the Chief Restorer at the Calcutta Tercentenary Trust in India, as well as running her own private practice studio in London.

Brenton West

BBC

Silversmith Brenton West frequently appears on The Repair Shop to help customers with all their tinkering needs.

With 40 years experience in silversmithing, West has worked alongside designers like Faberge, Hester Bateman and Asprey, and considers himself a photographic enthusiast.

On what he loves about being on the Repair Shop, West said: “When I first saw the Repair Shop I thought what an amazing place to work and how I would love to work there.

“When I got the call and arrived to work in the barn I wasn’t disappointed. The setting, the challenges, the happiness of the contributors and working with the other amazing experts make it a dream. Genuinely, everyone gets on like a close-knit family.”

