I’m a Celeb 2019 launch preview: Nadine breaks down and the infamous Planks return

Grab a bucket of critters and brace yourself for some all-star breakdowns: I’m a Celeb 2019 is here! And, as usual, the ten new campmates won’t have an easy route into the jungle, having to complete a skydive, a terrifying canoe trip or the dreaded Planks.

Fortunately, the celebs will enjoy a small piece of luxury before being thrown in the deep end. On tonight’s show, viewers will see half the new cast board a luxury yacht after a ride in a sports car, while the other stars head to a nearby beach in a lavish speedboat.

The celebs on the yacht – Ian Wright, Nadine Coyle, Myles Stephenson, Kate Garraway and James Haskell – are then asked to race to shore and pair up with the other celebs (Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa, Andrew Maxwell, Adele Roberts or Caitlyn Jenner).

While the fastest swimmer will have first pick of which star they’d like to pair up with, the slowest will have no choice.

The celeb pairings will be…

Ian and Jacqueline

Roman and Myles

Kate and Andrew

Nadine and Caitlyn

James and Adele

Once the celebs are teamed up, it will be announced they’ll have to compete to become one of two ‘power pairs’ with special privileges.

Ian and Jacqueline, Roman and Myles, and Kate and Andrew are then flown by helicopters to The Focus Building to face the infamous Planks. 334 feet above the ground, the three pairs have to walk a narrow board before climbing down a ladder attached to its edge.

Meanwhile, Nadine and Caitlyn are tasked with making their way to the edge of the jungle via a skydive. And it’s not a challenge Nadine takes in her stride, bursting into tears with nerves before the jump.

Elsewhere, James and Adele have to canoe through The Pontoon of Doom to get closer to camp. Which doesn’t sound ominous at all.

So, how will the power pairs be decided? And who will they be? We’ve not got a long wait to find out…

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! launches Sunday at 9pm on ITV