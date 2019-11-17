Ant McPartlin is back on I’m a Celebrity – and fans couldn’t be happier

It’s finally back! I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returned to our screens tonight – and so did host Ant McPartlin.

The 43-year-old bowed out presenting the jungle reality show last year, after he took a sabbatical following time in rehab.

While Holly Willoughby was hugely popular with I’m a Celeb fans as she presented alongside Declan Donnelly in 2018, viewers were thrilled to see Ant back in his rightful place in the jungle – with the TV presenter not being afraid to refer to his time off the show.

Telling the audience at the home “they were all back”, the pair quickly slotted back into their trademark cheeky sense of humour, sassing the tabloid press, Piers Morgan and Prince Andrew’s inability to sweat in the show’s opening five minutes.

When Dec fluffed his lines slightly, Ant remarked: “I’ve had a year off, what’s your excuse?”

Fans were quick to express their delight, taking to Twitter to welcome Ant back Down Under.

“Yes we’re all excited for I’m a Celeb, but really we’re just buzzed to have Ant back!” one viewer wrote.

“I’m so bloody happy to see Ant and Dec on my screen together again,” said a second.

A third added: “I’ve missed Ant and Dec on the TV. These guys are comedy geniuses.”

This year’s I’m a Celebrity sees ten celebrities embrace jungle life, with Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Roman Kemp among the line-up.

But before they even enter the jungle, our campmates have it hard – with half of our celebs taking on the terrifying Plank challenge, while the other half face the Pontoon of Doom and sky-diving.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV