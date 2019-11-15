Emily Maitlis confirmed the interview, which was recorded at Buckingham Palace, on Twitter and told followers "no questions vetted".

The Duke has faced speculation over his relationship with Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial for further charges of sex trafficking minors. He was 66.

Epstein is said to have introduced the Duke to American Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, shortly after they met in 1999.

She claimed that during this time, she had sex with Prince Andrew while underage according to Florida state's law.

However, Buckingham Palace has strongly denied these allegations, saying that any "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors" by the duke was "categorically untrue". The accusations were thrown out of a US court in 2015.

The Duke was pictured with Giuffre when she was 17 years old in 2001. He was also pictured with Epstein at the door of his Manhattan mansion in 2010 after the financier was convicted by a Florida court of child sex offences.

The Newsnight interview on Saturday will be the first time that Prince Andrew has spoken publicly about the nature of his friendship with Epstein, and is the result of six months of negotiations with the royal household.

Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Saturday 16th November 2019