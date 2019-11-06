When is The X Factor: The Band on TV? What’s the show about? Who will be judges? How do you apply? What happened to The X Factor: All Stars?

The X Factor has undergone a huge revamp for 2019, seeing the civilian series scrapped in favour for two smaller spin-offs; but again, it seems plans have changed once more.

The long-awaited The X Factor: All Stars, which would have seen former favourites and X Factor winners battle it out to be crowned the ultimate winner, has now been shelved in favour for The X Factor: The Band.

So… just what’s happening? Here’s everything we know….

When is The X Factor: The Band on TV?

With The X Factor: Celebrity now creaking to a halt on November 30th, we can expect The X Factor: The Bands to launch in ITV in December.

The X Factor: All Stars was thought to be coming for a full week between Saturday 7th – Sunday 15th of December, but the sudden alteration in programming may see the schedules disrupted.

Simon Cowell told The Sun: “It’s the week of the General Election [12th December]. So it will be the perfect antidote to the doom and gloom.”

What’s The X Factor: The Band about?

Exactly what it says on the tin – Simon Cowell is looking to find the next big band.

But with the sudden change in date, Cowell has now set himself the mammoth task of putting the band together in record time.

A spokesman for the show told RadioTimes.com: “Simon Cowell and The X Factor have discovered some of the biggest pop groups in history, including One Direction, Fifth Harmony and Little Mix. Now the aim is to find the new superstar group – though now in record-breaking time.”

Cowell himself has said he’s hoping to find a band so big they can rival the huge success of K-Pop bands BTS.

“K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave,” he said.

“Every group will be put together by us — just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop.”

Some fans have pointed out that The X Factor: The Band is remarkably similar to Little Mix’s upcoming show The Search, where the former X Factor winners will mentor hopefuls to become part of an all-male, all-female or mixed band.

But Cowell has cleared up any confusion that you may have.

“This is what really happened. I was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management,” he told The Sun.

“I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor: The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021.

“Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.

“But regardless, it was too much fun not to do this year. I would rather it was us doing it first. It 100 per cent makes it more exciting there being a battle.”

Who will be judges on The X Factor: The Band?

It’s likely that Cowell will be back, but as of yet, no other names have been confirmed.

It was previously rumoured that Paula Abdul and Louis Walsh would be joining Cowell for All Stars, but again, the sudden change in programming may also alter the judging line-up.

How do you apply for The X Factor: The Band?

You can apply for The X Factor: The Band here, where you send a video as an audition.

You can also audition with your mobile phone by sending a video of yourself singing to The X Factor’s WhatsApp number 07733 222 927.

You need to be 16 or over to apply. Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 22nd November.

What happened to The X Factor: All Stars?

The show hasn’t been cancelled for good, only shelved until 2020.

“There is every possibility next year there could be three X Factor shows — Celebrity, All Stars and another group show,” Cowell said.

However, other reports have suggested Cowell was forced to pull All Stars from schedules after failing to sign up big names.

A TV source allegedly told The Mirror: “He has struggled to get anyone to take part in All Stars.

“Simon has really rolled his sleeves up and is determined to make both the current series and X Factor: The Band a big success. He is more focused on work than he

has been in years.”

The X Factor: The Band launches in December on ITV.