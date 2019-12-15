She went on to score a number of big hits, including winner’s song Moment Like This, international hit Bleeding Love and Better In Time, while her first two albums (Spirit and Echo) both made it to the top spot of the UK albums chart.

In more recent years, Lewis has appeared on stage and screen, making her film debut in 2014 romantic comedy musical Walking on Sunshine, and making her first appearance on Broadway playing Grizabella in a 2016 revival of Cats.

She was one of the former contestants originally earmarked to appear on the now scrapped The X Factor: All Stars series that was set to air this month, and so it seems an X Factor return has been on the cards for a while.

The X Factor: The Band begins at 8:30pm tonight on ITV