Meet the contestants from The X Factor: The Band
Get a closer look at the younger singers hoping to be part of the next One Direction or Little Mix
Hot on the heels of The X Factor: Celebrity – and pushing out the planned 'all-stars' version from the schedules – comes The X Factor: The Band, in which judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger (aided by music industry experts) pull together brand new boy and girl bands in an attempt to recreate the success of the likes of One Direction and Little Mix.
But who are the singers auditioning to be in those bands? Well we don't know a huge amount about most of them yet, but we do know their names and what they look like.
So far the girls have gone through the closed audition stages with Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and the experts, but now they're performing in front of a live arena audience (as well as people like Leona Lewis) so the stakes have risen incredibly.
Who will make it through to be part of the girl band, and which of the boys will get through once they make it to arena stage?
It's all to play for at this stage, so here's all of the contestants...
Adam Moloney
Age: 17
Twitter: @adam_m_official
Known for: Competing on The Voice Kids 2017
Blessing-Nicole Yanda
Age: 16
Twitter: @nonelikebee
Chiara King
Known for: Her latest single, which has over 10,000 views on YouTube. She's not the only member of this talented group to be writing her own music and performing online, but that's big numbers, none the less.
Diogo Ferreira
Ethan Hodges
Fred Roberts
Age: 17
Halle Williams
Age: 19
Harrison Cole
Known for: The "sleepy" audition
Jed Thomas
Age: 16
Instagram: @officialjedt
Jennifer Yusef
Jess Folley
Age: 17
Twitter: @JessFolleySings
Known for: The Voice Kids 2017 winner.
Kelli Marie Willis
Liv Byard
Facebook: @LivByard
Luena Martinez
Instagram: @luenaofficial
Known for: Competing on The X Factor in 2016
Reece Wiltshire
Twitter: @Reecewilt
Facebook: @ReeceWiltshireMusic
Robbie Monaghan
Rosie Riley
Tallia Storm
Age: 21
Known for: Music career, Celebs Go Dating
Twitter: @Tallia_Storm
Instagram: talliastorm
The Lewis Sisters
This pair were told by Leona Lewis that she would like to be one of the Lewis Sisters! Now that's quite the endorsement in X Factor terms!
Tia Urquhart
Facebook: @TiaUrquhartMusic
Twitter: @TiaUrquhart
Virginia Hampson
Virginia had a difficult first audition, getting sent away by simon, but then called back before being put through to the next round.
Instagram: @virginiahampson
Twitter: @VirginiaHampso1
Will Pike
The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday