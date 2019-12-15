Here's everything you need to know about singer Tallia Storm, who clearly wants some company on tour...

Who is Tallia Storm?

Age: 21

Famous for: Singing, reality TV

Twitter: @Tallia_Storm

Instagram: talliastorm

Born in Glasgow in 1998, Storm was discovered by Sir Elton John when she was just 13 years old, leading to the press nicknaming her "Tiny Chancer". She spent her teenage years recording in London and LA, and released her first album Teenage Tears in 2017. Interestingly, she is part of the growing trend of artists who are not represented by a record label and instead builds her brand herself.

She could also be described as a bit of an influencer, boasting 493,000 Instagram followers. She has used the hashtag #Tallaction to raise money for the Genes for Jeans campaign, helping people suffering from genetic disorders.

If singing, songwriting and social media stardom wasn't enough for her, Storm can also add writer to her CV, having written the novel Pop Girl about a teenager called Storm trying to make her name in music. Wonder who that could be based on...

Has Tallia Storm been on TV?

Storm has also dabbled in reality TV, looking for love as a contestant on Celebs Go Dating in 2018 and getting a shock when her ex-boyfriend Seb Morris was added to the cast.

She also revved into the All-Star Driving School, attempting to pass an intensive driving course in only one week.

And she has worked as a presenter for the red carpet of the Radio 1 Teen Awards, London Fashion Week, and TedXTeen at the O2 for Nile Rodgers.