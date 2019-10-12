When is Killing Eve season 3 on TV? Who’s in the cast?

Killing Eve series two ended with a bang – literally! – and the Bafta-winning show has already been renewed for a third outing.

Season three will be written by a new female showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote, who’ll be concocting the future adventures of Jodie Comer’s psychopathic Villanelle.

So what can we expect from series three and when will it air?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Killing Eve series three on TV?

Killing Eve was renewed for a third series in April 2019, before the second season had even aired in the UK.

Series three will broadcast on the BBC in the UK, but it has not yet been confirmed when the new episodes will land. The expectation is a similar schedule to series two which dropped in full on BBC iPlayer in mid-June.

What happened at the end of Killing Eve series two?

The Killing Eve season two finale was a typically brutal affair, with assassin Villanelle apparently shooting Eve dead inside a Roman ruin after the MI6 operative refused to run away with her.

It was a shocking end to a series which saw Head of Russia at MI6 Carolyn Martens manipulate Villanelle into killing secret serial killer Aaron Peel, as well as Eve leaving her colleague Hugo bleeding to death and murdering Villanelle’s handler with an axe, no less.

What can we expect in Killing Eve series three?

Will Eve survive? If she does, will she ever forgive Villanelle? Will we find out more about Villanelle’s past? Does Hugo die? And if he lives, will he ever forgive Eve?

There are a lot of questions that need answering, but right now the creators are keeping schtum about the plot.

Which cast members are returning for Killing Eve series three?

Jodie Comer is very likely to reprise her role as Villanelle, and if Eve isn’t really dead then Sandra Oh is expected to return, too.

Fiona Shaw is also likely to be back as Carolyn Martens, as well as Kim Bodnia as Konstantin, Owen McDonnell as a (now very traumatised) Niko Polastri, Sean Delaney as Kenny Stowton and Nina Sosanya as Jess.

Whether Edward Bluemel will be back as Hugo depends on whether his character survives his stomach wound.

Characters who have been killed off and definitely won’t be returning are Aaron Peel (played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Raymond (Adrian Scarborough), Julian (Julian Barratt) and Gemma (Emma Pierson).

Who is writing Killing Eve series three?

The baton has been passed from such incredible talent. I'm deeply honoured to be working on Season 3. https://t.co/SBmk8Lfuc1 — Suzanne Heathcote (@smheathcote) April 8, 2019

Killing Eve season three is getting a brand new female showrunner in the form of Suzanne Heathcote, who has previously written two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

She takes over from Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell, who penned series two.

The first series of Killing Eve was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, who continues to be an executive producer on the show.

Waller-Bridge said of Heathcote’s takeover: “I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

How did Killing Eve create the psychopathic Villanelle?

The show’s creators brought in a psychiatrist called Dr Mark Freestone to flesh out the character of assassin Villanelle and explore her obsession with Eve.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve series three?

Not yet, but we’ll pop one in right here as soon as it’s released…