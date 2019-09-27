How to watch The OA – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Accessibility Links

Brit Marling and Jason Isaacs star in Netflix's complex sci-fi drama

Brit Marling and Jason Isaacs in The OA (Netflix)

The OA is a Netflix original drama with sci-fi themes. Brit Marling co-created the series with director Zal Batmanglij and stars as Prairie Johnson, who goes missing for seven years and returns as OA, or the Original Angel.

The US series was known for its complex plot, which divided critics. It was cancelled after its second season due to its high production costs which led to protests from fans.

Where can I watch The OA?

Both seasons of The OA are available on Netflix.

What is The OA about?

The series follows Prairie Johnson. Returning from a seven-year absence with her sight, having formerly been blind, she insists she is now called “The OA”. She has scars on her back and refuses to tell her family, or the authorities, where she has been.

Jason Isaacs plays Hunter Aloysius Percy, or ‘Hap’, whose role is hard to describe in too much detail while avoiding spoilers!

How many seasons of The OA are there?

There are two seasons of The OA. Some fan theories suggest that the show’s cancellation plays into some of the meta themes in the final series and that, in fact, the show will return. They suggest the cancellation was a publicity stunt but the likelihood is that there will be no third series.

Who wrote The OA?

Brit Marling wrote the series over the course of two years with series director, Zal Batmanglij.

Where was The OA filmed?

The OA was filmed across a range of locations in New York City and LA and beyond. Locations included The California and Hawaiian Sugar company, which was the real world location of Pierre Ruskin’s dream factory, in Oakland. Also prominent is the OA’s ramshackle house, which is located in the Russian Hill district in San Francisco. The house was digitally altered in post-production however, to age it and add a more old fashioned top floor, with a stained glass window.

