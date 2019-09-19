When is the BBC’s David Nicholls drama US on TV?

Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander) is an apparently happily-married man who is blindsided when his wife Connie (Saskia Reeves) tells him she has fallen out of love with him.

Advertisement

But it’s not over yet – because the couple and their grown-up son are about to embark on an epic family holiday together, which will take them through some of the most beautiful places in Europe.

The drama is adapted from One Day author David Nicholls’ novel. Here’s what you need to know:

When is David Nicholls’ US on TV?

Filming for the four-part BBC drama began in July 2019, with locations set to include London, Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona and Paris.

An exact air date has yet to be announced.

Final pics from today’s ‘Us’ filming, on the Louvre’s day-off. That was really unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/aBOgxApGrP — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) September 17, 2019

What is US about?

The drama is adapted from David Nicholls’ 2014 novel Us, which was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize.

According to the BBC’s synopsis, “Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander) is blindsided when his wife Connie (Saskia Reeves) tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him anymore. Agreeing to still go on their planned family grand tour of Europe, Douglas vows to win back the love of his wife and repair his troubled relationship with their son Albie (Tom Taylor).”

The Petersens will take viewers with them “on their once-in-a-lifetime journey through some of the most beautiful cities in the world” in this tale of a faltering 25-year marriage.

David Nicholls, whose other novels include One Day and Sweet Sorrow, said: “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Who is in the cast of US?

Leading the cast are Tom Hollander (of Baptiste and The Night Manager fame) as Douglas, with Saskia Reeves (Luther, Shetland) as his wife Connie.

Advertisement

Tom Taylor plays Douglas and Connie’s grown-up son Albie, and the cast also includes The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl and the actors Thaddea Graham and Iain De Caestecker.