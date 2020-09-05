Accessibility Links

BBC unveils laugh-packed trailer for David Nicholls BBC series US

The comedy-drama stars Tom Holland as Douglas, a man whose marriage falls apart before a major family road trip.

BBC Us

The BBC has released the first trailer for upcoming series Us, a sweet and warm comedy-drama – all about marital breakdown.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by David Nicholls, the new four-part series stars Rev’s Tom Hollander as Douglas Petersen, an industrial biochemist who’s meticulously planned grand tour of Europe with wife Connie (Luther’s Saskia Reeves) and their only child Albie (Doctor Foster’s Tom Taylor).

However, as the trailer shows, just before the holiday, Douglas’ grand scheme suffers a slight hiccup: Connie tells them their marriage is over.

As the show’s official synopsis reads: “Douglas seizes the holiday as his chance to fix things, a desperate quest to save his marriage in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Will he be able to convince Connie that he is the man she fell in love with?”

Events go even further awry on the trip when Albie meets Kat (Curfew’s Thaddea Graham), a free spirit who crashes the family holiday and tests Douglas’s efforts to be a newly fun and relaxed husband and father.

The series also jumps back to the past where viewers will see how a younger Connie (Father Brown’s Gina Bramhill) and Douglas (Agents of SHIELD’S Iain DeCaestecker) first met.

When released in 2014, David Nicholls’ Us received critical acclaim and was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize. His other novels include Starter for Ten, One Day and Sweet Sorrow.

Speaking previously about the new series, the author said: “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Us is coming soon to BBC One. You can buy Us, the David Nicholls novel, on Amazon now. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

