When is A Confession on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

Sherlock star Martin Freeman will unveil his own sleuthing skills in ITV’s new detective drama A Confession.

The series is penned by Bafta-winning writer Jeff Pope, and chronicles the real-life story of one detective’s mission to find a missing young woman – an investigation which leads him to a dangerous murderer, but ultimately kills his own career.

When is A Confession on TV?

CONFIRMED: A Confession will begin on Monday 2nd September at 9pm on ITV.

There will be six episodes.

Is there a trailer for A Confession?

What is A Confession about? Is it a true story?

The series tells the real-life story of Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, who breached police procedure and protocol to catch a killer in a move that ended up costing him his career and reputation.

A Confession, which is set in Wiltshire, sees Fulcher delve into the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan after a night out with friends in 2011. She never arrived home at the house she shared with boyfriend Kevin.

The drama also introduces us to Karen Edwards (played by Imelda Staunton), a mother whose daughter Becky also disappeared years before. What has happened to Becky?

The police soon arrest local taxi driver Christopher Halliwell, and Fulcher still hopes to find Sian alive – which is why he makes the unusual decision to question Halliwell before bringing him back to the police station or giving him access to a solicitor.

But that decision soon comes back to bite him, even though it leads to some unexpected results. Read more here.

“I found this is a fascinating story to tell on a number of levels,” said writer Jeff Pope. “On one hand it is a brilliant piece of detective work, but in order to find both girls Fulcher felt he had to deny Halliwell his rights as a suspect.

“It brings into question how we want our police to behave when someone goes missing. Should Fulcher have been praised as a courageous officer fighting for the life of a girl, or lose his career for riding rough shod over the law?”

Sherlock and The Hobbit star Martin Freeman leads the cast as DS Fulcher, and is joined by This Country’s Charlie Cooper as Sian O’Callaghan’s boyfriend, Kevin Reape.

Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran plays her mother, Elaine.

Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton stars as the other missing girl Becky’s mother, Karen Edwards, and Doc Martin’s Joe Absolom plays suspect Christopher Halliwell.

The role of Sian O’Callaghan is played by Florence Howard.

What else has Jeff Pope written?

Jeff Pope has won numerous accolades for his work penning true crime series and factual dramas. He was nominated for an Oscar and won a Bafta for the 2013 film Philomena, starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, and a TV Bafta for 2006 series See No Evil: The Moors Murders.

He is also highly acclaimed for Little Boy Blue and Appropriate Adult as well as the Sheridan Smith-starring series The Moorside, Cilla and Mrs Biggs.

Pope is set to collaborate with Smith once more for the forthcoming Grindr killer drama The Barking Murders.